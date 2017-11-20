Oneida Area Industries, Inc., plans meeting

The annual meeting of shareholders of Oneida Area Industries, Inc., has been scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, at 5 p.m., at the Oneida Public Library.

Stockholder’s packets have been mailed and recipients are asked to return the enclosed proxy as soon as possible in an effort to reach a quorum for the meeting.

Oneida Area Industries was established in 1960 for the purpose of allowing residents and businesses to purchase shares in “Oneida’s future.” The money is used to assist new and existing industry and service-related employers. Inquiries should be directed to the Greater Oneida Chamber of Commerce at 136 Lenox Ave., Oneida, or by calling 315.363.4300.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

