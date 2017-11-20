Rory McCarthy named academic All-District in football

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute student-athlete Rory McCarthy of Oneida has earned CoSIDA Academic All-District recognition.

Mechanical Engineering…Junior Strong safety…Third on team in tackles with 48, including 25 unassisted…First in pass breakups (5) and second in interceptions (4)…One fumble recovery…Liberty League Defensive Performer of the Week once…All-Liberty League Second Team…Two-sport athlete…Runs 400 hurdles, 110 hurdles and 4×400 relay indoor and outdoor…Dean’s List…Liberty League All-Academic…Rensselaer Leadership Award…Engineering intern at J.H. Lynch & Sons, Inc…Head of Philanthropy for Zeta Psi Fraternity…Special Olympics.

For additional information about Rory visit the team’s roster page at http://www.rpiathletics.com/ roster.aspx?path=football and click on his name for his entire bio with statistics.

The Engineers, who are coached by Ralph Isernia, are 8-2. Rensselaer travels to No. 13 Wesley College (9-1; 9-0 NJAC) for the first round of the NCAA Playoffs on Saturday at noon. RPI, which is making its fifth appearance in the national tournament, and Wesley have never faced one another.

