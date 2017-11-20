Madison County Historical Society to host annual Victorian Christmas open house Dec. 10

The Madison County Historical Society will hold its Victorian Christmas open house Dec. 10 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Cottage Lawn, 435 Main St., Oneida.

This event is free and open to the public.

The period rooms will be festively decorated by Oneida-area florists and garden clubs, and holiday music will ring throughout the house all afternoon.

Holy Cross Academy Choir, under the direction of Roselle Lynch, will perform from 1 to 1:30 p.m.

Oneida High School Select Choir, under the direction of Heather O’Connell, will perform from 1:30 to 2 p.m.

The Whitelaw Ringers of Praise Ensemble will perform from 2 to 2:30 p.m. under the director of Esther Jaquin.

St. Pat’s Angels, under the direction of Catherine Lare, will perform from 2:30 to 3 p.m.

Kevin Bailey will perform holiday classic from 3 to 3:30 p.m.

Visit our gift shop for that special holiday gift. Raffle tickets for the 50/50 raffle and gift baskets will be sold during the event. All drawings will be held at the end of the event.

Holiday refreshments will be served. For more information about the Historical Society call (315) 363-4136 or (315) 361-9735, email history@mchs1900.org or visit www.mchs1900.org, and like us on Facebook at Madison County Historical Society, Oneida, NY.

