Lorenzo readies for ‘Gilded Glamour’

Cazenovia will once again host a Central New York holiday tradition, Christmas at Lorenzo. Lavished in gold and silver Lorenzo will shimmer as we celebrate “Gilded Glamour.”

Lorenzo continues to enjoy extended hours opening for afternoon tours Monday, Dec. 4, through Sunday, Dec. 10, from 1 to 4 p.m. There will also be two special “Candlelight Night” openings, Thursday,

Dec. 7, and Friday, Dec. 8, from 7 to 9 p.m.

During both “Candlelight Night” and weekend hours, live musical performances and seasonal refreshments will be offered. Sleigh rides (weather permitting) will be offered Friday night and both weekend days with a trek to the Rippleton Schoolhouse Sunday, Dec. 10, where “make and take” holiday crafts and refreshments will also be available.

Christmas at Lorenzo is made possible by the Friends of Lorenzo, several Cazenovia community organizations and local businesses, dozens of volunteer decorators and docents. A vast array of distinctive gift-giving items is also available for purchase at the museum gift shop throughout the public hours of December 4-10, with all purchases benefitting the many programs and activities at Lorenzo.

A modest admission price of $6 for adults and $2 for children, 12 and under, is charged for the holiday experience. For more information about Christmas at Lorenzo activities or to pre-register groups of 8 or more for weekday tours throughout the month of December, please call (315) 655-3200 or visit

friendsoflorenzo.org.

Lorenzo State Historic Site is one of six historic sites and 18 parks in the Central Region, administered by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, Rose Harvey, Commissioner.

