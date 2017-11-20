Lenox Democrats adopt petition process

During their November meeting, the Town of Lenox Democratic Committee voted to change the process to run for local offices on the Democratic line in Lenox. In the past, Democratic candidates in Lenox were selected during caucuses; going forward, prospective candidates will have to request petition signatures from the Democratic voters within the town.

“This change was prompted by a will to be more inclusive and transparent in the nomination process,” said Douglas Scott Blanchard, chairman of the Lenox Democratic Committee.

“We want everyone to have a say in who their candidate is,” said Blanchard. “When we caucus, those who can’t attend in that short window due to work, family, or medical reasons don’t get to have their voices heard. This way, everyone has the opportunity to be more involved in the process.”

This comes along with a push to get more Democrats in Lenox involved with the Democratic Committee.

“If anyone is interested in getting involved with their local politics, or even learning more about what it would mean to get involved, I would strongly encourage them to contact me. We have a lot of room to grow and I’m excited to see what we can accomplish together going forward.”

Blanchard can be reached by phone at 315-558-3302 or by email at DouglasScottBlanchard@gmail.com.

