RPI football well-represented on All-Liberty League teams

The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute football team boasts 18 All-Liberty League student-athletes, including the Co-Special Teams Player of the Year and the Coaching Staff of the Year, the conference announced.

Keaton Ackermann of Erieville: Junior wide receiver…Leads team in receptions (32), yards (320) & TD rec. (6)…All-Liberty League Second Team…All-Liberty League Honorable Mention in 2016.

Rory McCarthy of Oneida: Junior defensive back…Second on team in interceptions (4)…All-Liberty League Second Team.

The Engineers, who are coached by Ralph Isernia, are 8-2. Rensselaer travels to No. 13 Wesley College (9-1; 9-0 NJAC) for the first round of the NCAA Playoffs on Saturday at noon. RPI, which is making its fifth appearance in the national tournament, and Wesley have never faced one another.

