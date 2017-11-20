State Police investigating fatal farm accident in Lewis County

State Police are investigating an agricultural/industrial accident which occurred Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in a building on the Marks Dairy Farms, located at 6314 Cannon Road in Lowville.

Investigation revealed 32-year-old Ryan C. Ouellette, from Lowville, was tending to a large integrity manure separator around 8 a.m. when for an unknown reason his head became trapped by the roller inside the machine.

The victim was located approximately 20 to 30 minutes later by a co-worker. Lewis County Search and Rescue transported Ouellette from the scene to Lewis County General Hospital and was later transferred to SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital in Syracuse where he succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is continuing.

