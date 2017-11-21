Nicholas Santaro of Manlius Selected for Chemistry Honorary Society at St. Lawrence University

Nicholas J.P. Santaro of Manlius has been selected for membership into Chymist, the chemistry honorary society at St. Lawrence University.

Santaro is a member of the Class of 2018 and is majoring in biology.

This organization derives its name from Robert Boyle’s The Sceptical Chymist, a volume which solidifies Boyle as the founder of modern chemistry. To be eligible for membership, St. Lawrence students must have taken at least six courses of chemistry with a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 and an overall GPA of at least 3.2.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

