Morrisville State College equine program shines at NAILE

Morrisville State College’s equine program shined during the 44th annual North American International Livestock Exposition (NAILE), held at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky., Nov. 5.

Morrisville equine manager Scott Seymour accompanied three Morrisville students to NAILE to compete with the college’s hitch and alluring draft horses. Morrisville is the only college in North America that competes with a six-horse hitch.

Haley Anderson, an equine science and management major from Lyndonville, took first place in the Gelding Team class. Hayley Cosgrove, an equine science Bachelor of Technology student from Camillus, placed third in the Four-Horse Hitch, while Katherine Baldwin, an equine science and management student from Southington, Conn., drove in the Ladies’ Cart class.

Seymour placed first in the Gelding Unicorn competition, consisting of three horses hitched as a team where one serves as the lead. He also placed fourth in the First Six-Horse Hitch and sixth in the Second Six-Horse Hitch.

Belgians Pilot and Michael won their halter classes and were crowned Grand Champion Gelding 4 & Older and Grand Champion Gelding 3 & Under, respectively.

Anderson, Cosgrove and Baldwin all took part in the college’s unique draft horse program summer internship this year, led by Seymour, which readies students to show the college’s Belgians competitively.

NAILE is the largest all-breed, purebred livestock exposition in the nation, with nearly 30,000 entries and more than 140 competitions spanning 17 days and 10 different species.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

