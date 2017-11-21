State Police arrest fugitive of justice from State of Ohio

On Nov. 13, 2017, at approximately noon, state police were patrolling the village of Whitesboro when they observed a driver of a vehicle using his cell phone. The driver of the vehicle, Dominick Gianconna, 44, was identified and interviewed.

During the traffic stop, state police learned that Gianconna was wanted out of the state of Ohio for several violent felony offenses.

The state police, with assistance from Whitesboro Police Department, approached Gianconna who was still in his vehicle and instructed him to step out when he fled the scene in his vehicle.

After a short vehicle and foot pursuit that ended on Main Street in New York Mills, Gianconna was taken into custody without incident.

Gianconna was charged with fleeing a police officer, resisting arrest, endangering the welfare of a child, fugitive from justice and several vehicle and traffic violations.

Gianconna was transported to Oneida County Jail for arraignment and held pending extradition to Ohio.

