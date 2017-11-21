Madison Beck named WPI women’s student-athlete of the week

The seniors from the women’s basketball team, which features Madison Beck, have been tabbed as the WPI female Student-Athlete of the Week for the week ending Sunday, Nov. 19.

Led by repeat MVP Ama Biney, who averaged 15 points to go with eight rebounds, four steals and two assists this past weekend, the six-member class of 2018, that also features Madison Beck, Maura Buckley, Brianna Dozier, Stasha Greenalch and Brittney Lambert, completed the four-year, eight-game sweep at the Worcester City Tournament. The title is also the program’s ninth overall.

