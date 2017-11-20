«  
Fatal crash in Herkimer County

On Nov. 20, 2017, at approximately 11:30 a.m., State Police in Herkimer responded to a one-car crash on Roberts Road in the town of Litchfield, Herkimer County.

Investigation revealed a 2008 Pontiac operated by 51-year-old Rodney A. Randall from Sauquoit was traveling south on Roberts Road when he attempted to overtake a tractor-trailer in a no-passing zone.

Randall over-corrected when he re-entered the driving lane, lost control and exited the south shoulder of the roadway. The vehicle then proceeded to strike a culvert and become airborne, overturning and then coming to a rest upright.

Randall was pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation continues.

