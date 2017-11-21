State Police encourage pistol permit holders to recertify their permit ahead of approaching deadline

The State Police is reminding pistol permit holders of the upcoming deadline to complete recertification of their permit.

Recent changes to New York State Penal Law require license holders to recertify every five years. Individuals who were issued a Pistol /Revolver License before January 15, 2013, must recertify by January 31, 2018.

The deadline to recertify for those issued a license on or after January 15, 2013, is five years from the date the license was issued.

There is no cost for recertification.

The State Police have created a simple online process that allows licensees to quickly complete their certification. More information can be found at this link: http://troopers.ny.gov/firearms/.

Licensees who do not wish to use the online process can also complete the process by mail by downloading the form from the above link. Paper forms will also be available at all State Police stations.

Failure to recertify will serve as a revocation of the license, per NYS Penal Law Section 400.00(10(b).

As part of the recertification process, licensees must affirm that they are not prohibited from possessing firearms under state and federal law, and must also confirm certain personal information, as well as provide details about the pistols and/or revolvers they own.

Out of state residents who do not possess either a New York State Driver License or a Non-Driver Identification Card must use the paper form to recertify and must attach a copy of their driver’s license or non-driver identification card from their state where they live.

Pistol/Revolver License holders who live in New York City, Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk counties are not required to recertify through this process. Each of these municipalities already requires license holders to renew or recertify their license on a periodic basis.

