LETTER: Thanks supporters of annual veterans dinner

To the Editor:

Many heartfelt thanks to everyone that helped make my seventh annual Thank You Dinner for Verona Veterans Nov. 11 a success! Thanks to Ellyn Bibik, Paula Bishop, Geraldine Brown, Diana Dodge, George Eggen, Jack Makarchuk, Cheri Schmalz, Sandra Spies and Pastor Katie Yahns for helping out, as well as The Hotey and the media that helped publicize the event.

Thanks to the Verona Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6811 for providing the venue for the Thank You Dinner. Special thanks to my wife, Kathy, and daughters, Katherine and Marissa as well as son, Freddy for being so supportive and helpful before and during the event itself. Thanks to Town of Verona Veteran, Frank Buda for playing accordion and honoring all branches of the military by playing a special musical medley.

Last, but certainly not least, thanks to the Veterans and their families that attended. Your service and sacrifice to our great country will never be forgotten! I am so honored to call these great people my friends and Verona my hometown!

To see some photos from this Thank You Dinner, please go to my website: www.fritzscherz.com

Thank you.

Fritz Scherz, Councilman, Verona Town Board, President, Oneida County Association of Towns

