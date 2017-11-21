Oneida Police Department blotter

As we head into the busy holiday season, the Oneida Police Department would like to remind all residents and visitors to the city to keep their vehicles locked at all times that the vehicle is unattended. This includes shopping centers, streets, parking lots and even private driveways.

Additionally, any valuables left in a vehicle should be out of sight, preferably be locked away in the trunk or glovebox, etc.

Nov. 17, 2017

Michael R. Burt, 41, Madison County Public Safety Building Jail, Wampsville, was arrested on warrants charging him with falsely reporting an incident and failure to report change of address (sex offender). He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and ordered held in lieu of $2,500 cash or bond.

Nov. 19, 2017

Jeffrey M. Coonrod, 25, 352 Lenox Ave., Oneida, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and ordered held in lieu of $500 cash or $1,000 bond.

Brenda L. Whitman, 55, 5955 Peterboro Road, Oneida was charged with petit larceny.

Nov. 20, 2017

Kevin L. Snyder, 43, 5305 State Route 31, Verona, was charged with speeding and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operator.

