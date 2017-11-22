Christmas at Lorenzo Dec. 4 through 10

Lorenzo will shine once again as we celebrate “Gilded Glamour” at Christmas at Lorenzo. Join us Monday, December 4 th through Sunday, December 10 th from 1 to 4pm in historic Cazenovia.

Highlights of Christmas at Lorenzo this year include extended hours, live entertainment and two evenings of “Christmas by Candlelight” on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 7 and 8, from 7 to 9 p.m. each night. Groups of eight or more are also welcome to pre-register for weekday tours throughout the month of December.

Lorenzo has a special entertainment lineup this year. Laine Gilmore will “tickle the ivories” as she plays holiday favorites on the piano Thursday evening December 7th in the Drawing Room. Friday evening Dec. 8 and Saturday afternoon Dec. 9 the Belle Aire Handbell Trio will be on site ringing in the holidays.

Also, Saturday afternoon, Dec. 9, Joyful Noise children’s choir of St. James Catholic Church will be singing traditional holiday carols. Sunday, Dec. 10, John and Sondra Bromka of Bells and Motley

will take center stage in the Mansion evoking the warmth & spirit of Christmas past and Merry Mischief’s “Mr. and Mrs. Claus” will be present to delight visitors of all ages.

Patrons are invited to tour the Visitors Center and Gift Shop; sample wassail, peanut brittle & sweets; and enjoy sleigh rides (weather permitting) Friday evening and both weekend days.

The holiday celebration will begin Nov. 30 with the annual Friends of Lorenzo “Preview Party” for members and guests. The party is a fundraiser for the Friends, whose support make the Christmas program, and many other Lorenzo projects, possible.

A modest admission price of $6 for adults and $2 for children, 12 and under, is charged for the holiday experience. For more information about Christmas at Lorenzo activities or to pre-register groups of eight or call (315) 655-3200 or visit friendsoflorenzo.org.

Lorenzo State Historic Site is one of six historic sites and 18 parks in the Central Region, administered by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, Rose Harvey, Commissioner.

