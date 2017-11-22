GEMS December meeting

Canastota Public Library’s GEMS Group (Girls interested in Engineering, Math and Science) will be making Minty Boost Kits at their December 1st meeting. The meeting will be held at the Library in the second floor Carnegie Room from 3:30 – 4:30pm. Sign-ups for this Minty Boost Kit is necessary as space is limited.

These kits are small and simple, yet very powerful USB chargers for your MP3 player, camera, cell phone or any other gadget that you can plug into a USB port to charge! Girls who attend will learn to do some simple wiring and soldering in this project.

The library is working with Morrisville State College’s Technology Club on this project. They are supplying the kits and helping the girls understand the technology needed to make the kit.

GEMS is a program for girls ages 10 – 15. The group meets on the first Friday of most months from 3:30 – 4:30pm. At each meeting, there is a speaker and an activity related to Engineering, Math or Science. There is no cost to attend. To sign up, call the library at 315-697-7030.

