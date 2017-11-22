Cazenovia artist Jim Ridlon presents fundraiser to benefit the Cazenovia Public Library

The nationally acclaimed, Cazenovia-based artist, Jim Ridlon will present an exhibition to benefit the Cazenovia Public Library from Dec. 1, 2017 through Feb. 1, 2018. The show, titled “Cazenovia Landscapes,” is comprised of paintings depicting the myriad landscapes that characterize the area. An opening is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 1, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ridlon’s appreciation for the Cazenovia Public Library has inspired him to present this exhibition on the organization’s behalf. A significant percentage of each sale will go directly to the library.

“The library is thrilled to have a Jim Ridlon show and then to have it become a fundraiser is even better!” states Betsy Kennedy, Director of the Cazenovia Public Library. “Jim’s amazing generosity and the time and energy he has spent to put the show together is greatly appreciated.”

Ridlon says giving back to the library is easy since so much of the time spent in his studio has been enhanced by the resources available via the library.

“The long hours I spend in my studio are enriched by the books I listen to, which I borrow from the library,” Ridlon states. “Without those books, those hours would not be as fulfilling as they are and the staff is always so willing to help me find the right book.”

All of the paintings in the show will be available for immediate purchase via cash or check.

“The idea of taking the painting home with you at the time of purchase is a different approach for a show,” Ridlon says. “Usually, you have to wait until the end of the exhibition to claim your piece. But with this show, as soon as one painting sells, we’ll replace it with another one.”

Ridlon’s exhibition record spans the globe from Italy and Brazil to Canada and India. He galleries, including: Purdue University, LeMoyne College, Canton Art Institute, Cornell University, Albright Knox Art Gallery, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Rochester Memorial Art Gallery, Springfield Art Center, the Edward Hopper House and many others.

Ridlon’s work is included in more than 500 private and public collections including: The Munson Williams Proctor Arts Institute, the Juilliard School of Music, Everson Museum of Art, Pro Football Hall of Fame, the United States Sports Academy, Walt Disney Corporation, Upstate Medical Center, and the American Broadcasting Company.

“It gives me great pleasure to work with the Cazenovia Public Library on this fundraising event,” states Ridlon. “It’s a great resource for the community and I couldn’t be more pleased to support it.

For additional information, contact the library at 315-655-9322.

