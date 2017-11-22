UAlbany’s Living-Learning Communities Volunteer Through Day of Service

More than 500 new Living-Learning Community students spent one of their first weekends at UAlbany volunteering on-campus and in the City of Albany through opportunities provided by the Living-Learning Community Connections weekend.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, about 250 students volunteered to support Albany Medical Center, The Capital City Rescue Mission, CHIME (an after-school music program), and the Red Bookshelf Project. Students also wrote letters to active military members.

Another 250 students volunteered on Sunday, Sept. 17, at various locations in the local community. This included working with the Central Ave Business Improvement District to refurbish the city’s hanging planters and recycle compostable materials for St. Anne Institute’s gardening program, volunteering on various projects in Albany’s South End, and supporting the Pine Hills Neighborhood’s “Meet, Munch, and More” community event.

The student volunteers included Megan Matthews of Eaton.

