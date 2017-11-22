Morrisville Public Library news

Please join us for one of our last Play Mahjong’s until spring. Join us on Monday December 4 from 1-3pm. Like to play Mahjong? Want to learn how to play without using the computer? Willing to teach young and old.

Kiddies Korner, our preschool story hour is going strong. Bring your toddler or preschool child in on Tuesday December 5 at 10:00am. Help us have fun with Jan Brett’s book, The Mitten. Stories, finger plays, a craft and more. If you can’t make that day, join us Tuesday December 12 for “Reindeer”. The complete list of topics is available at the circulation desk now.

Join us on Wednesday December 6 for our Minute-to- Win-It Library Style game at 6:30pm. Ever seen Minute-to- Win-It on TV? Well come try out your hand and see if you can do some of the popular games. All are invited; young or old. It’s all about luck and how you do under pressure. We will play “bracket-style” until we get down to one winner. Winner will receive a 3-D Printing Pen Set (valued at $50). We hope to see you.

Join us on Friday December 8 for our Annual Open House from 5-8pm. Come see what theme we chose for our Christmas tree. Eat some yummy goodies. Be sure to sign up for your chance to win your own “Elf on the Shelf” book or an adult Christmas coloring book. Come see Santa.

The kids can play games, watch some Christmas movies, make some crafts and more. Lots of fun for the ENTIRE family.

On Friday December 15 please join us for our Family Movie Night Spectacular of the Polar Express at 7pm. Bring the family in for a holiday tradition.. We will be showing the movie, The Polar Express. We will provide the hot cocoa and cookies, & other magical effects; REMEMBER to wear your PJ’s.

Feeling the winter blues? Break out of it by playing READO with us. Our Winter Reading challenge, READO, starts December 15 and runs until March 1, 2018. READO is open to both kids and adults, and is just like regular Bingo, but with books. Come into to the library and pick up a READO card. Read some of the books indicated on your READO card and make a “Bingo” of the books you have read.

Turn in your READO card after you have made a “Bingo” and be entered into a drawing to win a prize at the end of the program. The kids can win a 3D Pen Set, and the adults can win a Kindle Fire.

We are open Monday, Wednesday and Friday 12pm to 8pm, Tuesday and Thursday 10am to 8pm and Saturday 10am to 4pm.

