Stein joins Morrisville State softball staff as assistant coach

Morrisville State College head softball coach, Brittany Stroop, announced the addition of Christin Stein to the Mustang coaching staff, as assistant coach.

Stein, who joined the staff for the fall season, comes to Morrisville State from Pacific University, where she was a two-year member of the Division I program as an outfielder. During her time with the Tigers, Stein served as a pitch runner in addition to her outfield responsibilities.

Prior to Pacific, Stein competed for two seasons with Cosumnes River College CCCAA, where she was instrumental to the team’s first conference title and later fourth place victory in the State Championships.

The scholar-athlete and Academic All-American was also recognized by the Big 8 Conference with a First Team Outfielder Award.

Stein earned her bachelor of arts degree in psychology with a minor in sociology from Pacific in May 2017. She also holds an associates of science degree in behavioral science from Cosumnes River College (2015).

