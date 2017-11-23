2017 Stockings For Seniors – Watertown DBA & Watertown Urban Mission

The Watertown Downtown Business Association and Watertown Urban Mission will be organizing the third annual “Stockings For Seniors,” a community effort to bring some holiday cheer to seniors in Watertown. The goal is to provide 300 stockings to seniors around Watertown.

The Watertown DBA and Watertown Urban Mission are asking the community for donations of various items, which will be stuffed into stockings and delivered to seniors around Watertown as Christmas draws near. The items to be included in the stockings include:

Snack foods; i.e. pudding cups, fruit cups, granola bars

Candy canes, chocolates, sugar free candies

Toiletries: soap, lotions, perfume, tissues, toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, shaving cream, razors, combs, emery boards, nail polish

Individual tea bags, hot chocolate, coffee

Playing cards, dominos

Puzzle books, chap stick, hats, gloves, scarves

Travel size shampoo, body wash, conditioner

Stationary items, i.e. pens, pencils, markers, paper and envelopes

Magazines and books

Items can be dropped off at Watertown Urban Mission, 247 Factory St., Carthage Savings & Loan, 146 Arsenal St., Suite 11, and Johnny Ds Restaurant, 1 Public Square, Paddock Arcade.

The collection of items will be done until Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. The stocking stuffer event will take place at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, at the Watertown Urban Mission.

Stockings will be distributed later.

Businesses or organizations interested in sponsoring multiple stockings can email watertowndba@gmail.com . For more information, visit the Watertown DBA’s “Stockings for Seniors” Facebook page or search for Facebook username “watertownstockings.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

