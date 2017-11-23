Cazenovia Public Library to Host Interactive Junior Book Club

“The Wild and Wonderful Readers” junior book club will hold its next meeting Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 3:30 p.m., in the Cazenovia Public Library Story Garden Room. The session will combine book discussion, games, and hands-on creative activities. The group will discuss Anne Ursu’s award winning novel, Breadcrumbs.

Eleven-year-old friends Hazel and Jack have a wonderful relationship until everything suddenly changes. When Jack disappears into the woods with a sinister stranger, Hazel embarks on a journey through an enchanted forest to rescue him.

The junior book club is open to children ages 9-12. Books are available at the circulation desk. All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information, call 315-655-9322 or visit www.cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

