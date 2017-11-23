Area students intern through SUNY Oswego in fall 2017

Several SUNY Oswego students from the area took part in internships in fall 2017 with a wide variety of employers through the college’s Center for Experiential Learning, providing a strong on-the-job learning experience to amplify their coursework.
- Zachary Snow of South Court Street in Canastota, a junior chemistry major, interned with Port of Oswego Authority in Oswego
- Joely S. Rice of South Lake Road in DeRuyter, a junior broadcasting and mass communication major, interned with 305 Fitness in New York
- Kyle M. Harbour of Cazenovia Road in Manlius, a senior biochemistry major, interned with Port of Oswego Authority in Oswego
- Conor T. Halton of 4th Street in Syracuse, a senior journalism major, interned with CNY Central in Syracuse
- Matthew J. Hughes of Scarboro Drive in Syracuse, a senior business administration major, interned with Pathfinder Bank in Oswego
- Meaghan O’Toole of Rolland Terrace in Syracuse, a senior marketing major, interned with Just the Right Stuff in Syracuse
