MOBOCES Announces 1 st Period Honor Roll

The following students have been named to the High Honor Roll and Honor Roll for the Alternative Education High School program at Madison-Oneida BOCES for the first marking period.
HIGH HONOR ROLL (88.0-100 GPA)
Camden
Sierra Hildebrandt
Oneida
Grace Jayson
Rome
Michael Allen Jr.; Joshua Brown; Madison Butler; Isaiah Cvetezar; Tylor Donovan; Mallory Garcia; Pedro Garcia; Eric Houghtaling; John Puma; Noah Rivera; Shaday Sarracent; Mariah Saxe; Brianna Wheeler
HONOR ROLL (80.0-87.9 GPA)
Rome
Madison Krzemien; Rochelle Lehman; Evan Smith; Jared VanRiper; Selena Ward; Jade Wayne
Leave a Reply