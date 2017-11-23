 
MOBOCES Announces 1 st Period Honor Roll

The following students have been named to the High Honor Roll and Honor Roll for the Alternative Education High School program at Madison-Oneida BOCES for the first marking period.

HIGH HONOR ROLL (88.0-100 GPA)

Camden
Sierra Hildebrandt

Oneida
Grace Jayson

Rome
Michael Allen Jr.; Joshua Brown; Madison Butler; Isaiah Cvetezar; Tylor Donovan; Mallory Garcia; Pedro Garcia; Eric Houghtaling; John Puma; Noah Rivera; Shaday Sarracent; Mariah Saxe; Brianna Wheeler

HONOR ROLL (80.0-87.9 GPA)

Rome
Madison Krzemien; Rochelle Lehman; Evan Smith; Jared VanRiper; Selena Ward; Jade Wayne

