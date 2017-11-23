Colgate Bookstore announces December events

The Colgate Bookstore (3 Utica St., Hamilton) is celebrating the holiday shopping season with aplomb! Here’s what is happening in December:

Friday, Dec. 8, from 9 am – 7 pm is our annual Customer Appreciation Day! The entire bookstore will

be 13 percent all day long (some exclusions do apply). There will be locally made refreshments and cider.

Looking for a festive outing for the kids? Stop by our “If You Give A Mouse a Christmas Cookie” Story Time Saturday, Dec. 16, at 10:30 am. Children of all ages can meet Mouse, and enjoy crafts and cookies. Story time will be followed by the animated short, If You Give A Mouse a Christmas Cookie.

For more information, visit colgatebookstore.com or call 315-228-7480.

