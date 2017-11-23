Clinton Comets Youth Hockey Association news

In recognition of 100 years of hockey, the Clinton Community is hosting a centennial celebration. A weekend full of events are planned, including alumni games, guests speakers, and activities dedicated to the people, past and present who made hockey a significant icon of this community. Proceeds from the celebration will benefit youth hockey programs. Read about our history at In recognition of 100 years of hockey, the Clinton Community is hosting a centennial celebration. A weekend full of events are planned, including alumni games, guests speakers, and activities dedicated to the people, past and present who made hockey a significant icon of this community. Proceeds from the celebration will benefit youth hockey programs. Read about our history at www.thankyoualbertprettyman. com and complete the online form under ‘Join Us’ for the weekend.

During the weekend of February 8-11, 2018, all hockey fans, players, coaches, and referees will return to Clinton to watch both Hamilton College and Clinton hockey games, and attend hockey alumni events at the historic Sage Rink and legendary Clinton Arena. The success of the Clinton Town Team—later the professional Clinton Comets Team of the Eastern Hockey League—will also be recognized. Open skating—perhaps outdoors—and numerous alumni hockey games will be organized. Guest appearances from Guy Hebert, Pat Kelly, and Stan Fischler are planned.

Clinton Comet Youth Hockey Association has served thousands of area youth with learn-to-skate, house league and advanced travel competition. Our hockey programs are designed to increase participation, improve skills and provide a responsible environment for youth hockey. In honor of Albert Prettyman and others, who brought hockey to Hamilton College and Clinton in 1918, we are seeking to raise $100,000 or more for Clinton Youth Hockey-that is $1,000 for each of the last 100 years. The funds will be divided between immediate high priority expenditures for equipment and Arena improvements and the establishment of the Prettyman Fund that will distribute income annually to support the needs for hockey equipment at the high school /youth levels– and address family financial hardships when they arise.

Thank you for your consideration in advance and we hope to see you at one of our scheduled events in February!

Regards, Clinton Comets Youth Hockey Association

Mail checks payable to: Clinton Comets Youth Hockey Association Prettyman Fund, PO Box 312 Clinton NY 13323 Online: Visit www.clintonhockey.org to donate via PayPal

