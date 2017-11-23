Stirpe: Celebrate Giving Tuesday by helping our community

As families come together for the holidays, we give thanks for each other’s company and the many blessings we can easily take for granted. But, as you gather around the table with your nearest and dearest, it’s also important to remember those who need our help. That’s why on Tuesday, Nov. 28, we celebrate Giving Tuesday – a global day of volunteering and supporting those in need.

In recent years, the rate of volunteering in the United States has gradually declined.[1] Unfortunately, New York State is ranked 49th among the 50 states and District of Columbia when it comes to volunteering.[2] But the good news is, if each of us takes a few minutes of our hectic schedules to improve the lives of others in our community, we can change that.

Volunteering is a terrific and fulfilling way to spend free time. By providing a helping hand to support causes that are important to you, you can enrich the lives of others as well as learn something new. The fact is, there are countless reasons to volunteer. Many do it to create positive change in their neighborhood, or because they find volunteering to be personally rewarding. And it can mean all the difference to someone less fortunate. No matter your age, your help is always needed.

There is something out there, no matter your interests. Whether it’s assisting the elderly, working with animals, preserving the environment, or mentoring a student, there are numerous volunteer organizations out there for you. If you’re an avid sports fan, perhaps a local recreational program is in need of coaches and if you’re an artist, community arts programs are always looking for assistants.

Here in Central New York, there are countless ways to give back. Whether deciding to join a national nonprofit or finding local alternatives, opportunities are there for you. From soup kitchens to shelters, calling an organization is a great first step in learning how you can be of assistance. If you need help choosing an organization, visitwww.newyorkersvolunteer.ny.gov to learn more.

This holiday season, and throughout the year, I encourage everyone in our community to look for ways they can give back. After all, the greatest way to give thanks is by helping the people here in our backyard.

