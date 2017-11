City of Oneida announces holiday hours

The City of Oneida offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, and Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

The Oneida City Court will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and will reopen for their regular hours from 8:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest