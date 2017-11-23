Syracuse Hancock International Airport Holiday Travel Reminders

In preparation of the upcoming holiday travel season, Syracuse International Airport would like to remind passengers to not only prepare for increased passenger volume at the airport, but also newly implemented TSA screening procedures at the checkpoint and ongoing airport construction.

Syracuse International Airport is advising passengers to arrive at least 120 minutes prior to their scheduled departure time to ensure they are at their gate in time for boarding.

TSA has recently announced the implementation of new, stronger screening procedures for carry-on items. The new procedures require travelers to place all personal electronic devices larger than a cell phone in bins for X-ray screening and are designed to address the current terror threat by raising the baseline of aviation security. Examples of personal electronic items that should be removed from carry-on bags include laptops, tablets, e-readers and cameras.

The new security measures do not apply to passengers enrolled in TSA Pre✓ who are using TSA Pre✓ lanes.

The airport is currently undergoing a major construction project that has impacted the traffic pattern and entry points to the terminal. Visit our website at flysyracuse.com for additional information and a map outlining the changes.

We’d also like to remind those picking up passengers, that the cell phone lot is available for use

while you wait for your loved one.

In an effort to de-stress passengers, we will have our airport therapy dogs teaming up during the holiday travel season and making multiple visits per week.

Have a safe and happy holiday season.

