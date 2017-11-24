Deep fried turkey? Recycle used grease, oil

You deep-fried your Thanksgiving turkey, and now you don’t know what to do with all that cooking oil and grease.

Madison County residents may recycle used cooking oil at the Buyea Road transfer station for free. Just put the grease and oil from deep fryers in a clean container and drop it off during the site’s operating hours from 7:10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

The site will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23, and closing at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 23.

Please make sure that only cooking grease and oil are recycled; no petroleum products are allowed.

