Indigenous Peoples in Global Organizations: Human Rights and the Politics of Difference

Since their first appearance in the UN in the late 1970s, the advocates and organizations working on behalf of indigenous peoples have made significant changes to international law and opened new spaces for participation in the United Nations.

How might (or might not) these new conditions of visibility contribute to human rights compliance by states?

This question leads us to a wider consideration of the leverage points of public dissent and diplomacy in global organizations, how activists can sometimes bring about recognition and restitution in institutions built upon the privilege of the very powerful.

Join us at Colgate University for a talk by Ronald Niezen (Anthropology and Law, McGill) Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 4:30 p.m., Room Ho 101.

