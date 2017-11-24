Utica man charged with DWI with BAC more than three times legal limit

Oneida-based state police charged Ka L. Htoo, 39, of Utica, with aggravated DWI following a traffic stop in the town of Verona Sunday afternoon.

At about 1:45 p.m. Nov. 19, Trooper Jeremy Nash observed a 2002 Honda Civic traveling northwest on State Route 31 in Verona and swerving across the center line of the roadway and then driving off onto the shoulder of the road.

Nash stopped the Honda near the intersection of Route 31 and Beacon Light Road and interviewed the driver, Htoo. Nash observed a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on Htoo’s breath and sobriety tests indicated he was intoxicated.

Htoo was taken into custody for DWI and he was transported to the Oneida state police barracks, where a breath test determined his blood alcohol content was .27 percent. Htoo was charged with DWI, aggravated DWI (BAC of .18 percent or greater), failure to keep right and no seatbelt.

Htoo was issued traffic tickets returnable in Verona Town Court Dec. 5, 2017.

