Driver charged with DWI after striking bridge structure and driving off roadway into pond

State Police arrested Terrie J. Lundy, 51, from Liverpool, for driving while intoxicated and unsafe speed.

The accident investigation revealed Lundy was traveling north on Onondaga Lake Parkway in Salina when she drifted onto the shoulder and struck the bridge structure, causing no damage to the bridge structure. The operator then began to travel south on the parkway before going off the roadway and into an adjacent pond.

Lundy was not injured. She was taken into custody and was transported to SP North Syracuse where she provided a recordable BAC of .16 percent. Lundy was issued appearance tickets returnable to Salina Town Court Dec. 6, 2017, at 5 p.m.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

