‘Share a Little Warmth this Season’ and get a free buffet dinner

The Women’s Business Center of New York announces a blanket drive, “Share a Little Warmth this Season,” sponsored by The Business Training Institute, Inc., and Radisson Hotel.

From 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, those bringing two blankets, any size, to the Radisson Hotel Ballroom at 200 Genesee St., Utica, will receive a complimentary buffet.

RSVP to Dr. Pat Laino at lainoleo@aol.com or 315.733.9848, and help keep a child warm this winter.

