Oneida man arrested for possessing cocaine subsequent to a traffic stop

On November 22, 2017, at approximately 11:55 p.m., State Police stopped a vehicle during a DWI sobriety checkpoint located at I-90, (Utica Interchange) in the City of Utica. During the interview of the driver, probable cause to search the vehicle and its occupants was established. One of the passengers Christopher M. Kinney, 18, of Oneida, was found to be in possession of approximately 2 grams of powder cocaine. He was taken into custody, transported and processed at SP Schuyler, where he was subsequently charged with:
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th Degree; a Class D Felony (cocaine)
Kinney was arraigned at Central Booking at the Oneida County Jail, a return court date of November 30, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. has been set. No bail amount available at this time. All other parties in the vehicle released without charges.
