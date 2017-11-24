Meth lab raid yields significant drug seizure

Meth, cocaine and marijuana discovered with two facing serious charges

Madison County Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators, accompanied by the Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit (SWAT) executed a search warrant at 11385 Skaneateles Turnpike in the Madison County Town of Brookfield early Wednesday morning, concluding an investigation into alleged meth manufacturing and drug sales at the location.

The raid was conducted at just before 5 a.m., acting on the strength of a search warrant.

Arrested and facing serious charges were:

Kirk M. Nicholas, 53, of Brookfield; charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (CPCS) 3rd intent to sell (B Felony)

CPCS 5th (D Felony)

CPCS 7th(2 counts) (A Misdemeanor)

Unlawful manufacture of meth 3rd (D Felony)

Unlawful disposal meth lab material (E Felony)

Criminal possession of marijuana 2nd (D Felony)

Criminal possession precursors of meth (E Felony)

Criminal possession meth manufacturing materials (A Misdemeanor)

Criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd (A Misdemeanor)

Criminal Possession of a weapon 4th (A Misdemeanor)

Kerry A. Spooner, 42, also of Brookfield; charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (CPCS) 3rd intent to sell (B Felony)

CPCS 5th (D Felony)

CPCS 7th(2 counts) (A Misdemeanor)

Unlawful manufacture of meth 3rd (D Felony)

Unlawful disposal meth lab material (E Felony)

Criminal possession of marijuana 2nd (D Felony)

Criminal possession precursors of meth (E Felony)

Criminal possession meth manufacturing materials (A Misdemeanor)

Criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd (A Misdemeanor)

A significant quantity of meth and cocaine were seized, in addition to 58 ounces of marihuana, as well as a rifle and cash. Additional charges are facing both Nicholas and Spooner based on the official NYS Police Crime Lab results and weight of the methamphetamine and cocaine.

Both arrested subjects were arraigned Wednesday in Morrisville Village Court and remanded to the Madison County Jail on $20,000 cash bail or $40,000 bond, and are due back in court at a later date to answer charges.

The NYS Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team assisted Sheriff’s investigators at the scene.

