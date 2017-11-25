GSC Christmas tree sale and photos with Santa

The Great Swamp Conservancy of Canastota will host its annual Christmas tree sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3. Fresh locally cut balsam firs are the variety that has long-lasting needles and are very

fragrant. With every tree purchase, receive free gift wrap and sign up for door prizes.

Reserve your tree by calling office 315-697-2950. The gift shop will be open to purchase unique items and check out the repurposed Christmas décor sale. The gift shop is located in the farmhouse/office building.

Santa Clause is coming from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday only. Families, children and pets can have their picture taken with Santa by the Swamp Snappers Camera Club in a professional setting.

Capture that special moment with a matted 5-by-7-inch photo for $5 or two 5-by-7-inch photos for $8. Photos will be taken out in the Museum building. Receive a free tree ornament when you visit Santa.

Both buildings offer hot cocoa, coffee and cookies. For more information, contact the GSC office or email

greatswampconservancy@gmail.com.

