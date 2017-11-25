COLUMN: Events of Historical Note

On Thursday, Nov. 30, the Lorenzo State Historic site will host its annual Christmas Preview Party. Gilded Glamour will be the theme for this year’s presentation of “Christmas at Lorenzo. Attendees will be treated to a special evening of live music and seasonal delights. An admission fee is charged. For more information, visit friendsoflorenzo.org, or call Diane Voss at 315-655-3200.

On Saturday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m. the Oneida Community Mansion House will host a special presentation of “A Christmas Carol…Retold.” Breadcrumbs Productions and the Oneida Community Mansion House invited you to a rather different kind of theatrical experience. Follow Scrooge through the halls of the historic mansion as you unravel this yuletide tale of greed, guilt and forgiveness. Learn once more what Christmas is all about as you take Tiny Tim’s hand, dance with Bob Cratchitt and engage with Spirits of the past present and future. Tickets are $15 for youth (under 18), $20 for adult Oneida Community Mansion House members and $25 for all other adults. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit oneidacommunity.org or call 315-363-0745.

From Monday, Dec. 4, through Sunday, Dec. 10, from 1 to 4 p.m., the Lorenzo State Historic site will host its annual “Christmas at Lorenzo.” Gilded Glamour will be the theme for this year’s presentation. With support from the Friends of Lorenzo this event will feature refreshments, live music and sleigh rides (weather permitting) that will be available throughout the weekend. Ornamental crafts and holiday treats will be featured at the Rippleton school house on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults and $2 for children under 12. For more information, visit friendsoflorenzo.org or call 315-655-3200.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, and Friday, Dec. 8, from 7 to 9 p.m. the Lorenzo State Historic site will host its annual “Christmas by Candlelight at Lorenzo.” Gilded Glamour will be the theme for this year’s presentation. With support from the Friends of Lorenzo this event will feature refreshments and live music. Admission is $6 for adults and $2 for children under 12. For more information, visit friendsoflorenzo.org or call 315-655-3200.

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, from 10 to 11 a.m., the Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum will host their monthly “Coffee with Friends.” New and current volunteers and community members are encouraged to come in, reconnect and learn about opportunities available at the museum. There is no charge for this event. For more information, visit chittenangolanding.com.

On Sunday, Dec. 31, at 4 p.m. the National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum will host their annual Emancipation Watch Night. Attendees will hear the history of how the event came out over 150 years ago and then walk to the Village Green where they will help build a watch fire with the organizers. More information to come.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

