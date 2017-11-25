Join Blueox Energy and Gilligan’s to support Friends of Rogers during Giving Tuesday

Friends of Rogers will once again participate in #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities, and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide.

Occurring this year Nov. 28, #GivingTuesday is held on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday kick off the holiday giving season, while #GivingTuesday inspires people to improve their communities by donating to local charities.

To encourage support of Rogers Environmental Education Center, Blueox Energy will match any donation made to Friends of Rogers on #GivingTuesday, up to a total match amount of $250.

“Rogers Center is a beloved part of our community, and we encourage others to join us in supporting this regional landmark,” said Julia Miller, Director of Business Growth & Development. “Everyone is invited to participate in this challenge, when each donation will be matched, dollar-for-dollar, up to our

total pledge.”

Those interested in making a special #GivingTuesday donation – to be matched by Blueox Energy – are asked to process gifts through www.FriendsorRogers.org/donate anytime from 12:01 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. Nov. 28.

For the second consecutive year, Gilligan’s of Sherburne will offer a #GivingTuesday opportunity in support of Rogers Center. From 4 pm until close, 20% of evening meal proceeds will be donated to Friends of Rogers.

“We are extremely grateful to Blueox and Gilligan’s for partnering with us,” said Simon Solomon, Executive Director. “The support from these organizations is inspiring! We hope community members take advantage of these special opportunities so that their financial support can have the greatest impact possible at Rogers Center.”

Rogers Center is operated by Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, Inc., a nonprofit organization that offers educational programs for people of all ages. Seasonal hours are from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

