Gillibrand calls on Defense Secretary Mattis to immediately initiate audit of notifications by all military criminal investigative organizations

Audit Should Review Last 10 Years of Military Cases and Investigations that Required Notification of the FBI

Gillibrand Urges Comprehensive Review of DoD and Services’ Coordination and Training on Notifications

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today called on U.S. Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis to immediately initiate a full audit of required notifications to the FBI by all military criminal investigative organizations.

This letter follows the report that the Air Force failed to input the Sutherland Springs, Texas, killer’s domestic violence records into the federal database that could have blocked him from buying the gun he used in the mass shooting.

“Hearing that the shooter was a former service member with military convictions for domestic violence was even more troubling. However, learning that this senseless act of violence might have been prevented if only the proper form was filled out by military investigators was absolutely devastating,” Senator Gillibrand wrote to Secretary Mattis. “If this can happen in one case, it could happen in others… I request that you immediately initiate an audit of all military criminal investigative organizations. The audit should (at the least) review every case over the last 10 years in which the military was required to notify the Federal Bureau of Investigations of the outcome.”

The full text of the letter is available here.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

