‘1940’s Radio Hour’ opens Dec. 1 at CNY Playhouse

CNY Playhouse announces our December production, 1940’s Radio Hour. The show runs for 10 performances, Dec. 1 through 16. (Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm).
Tickets are: $28 Fridays & Saturdays, $25 Thursdays & Sundays. Buy tickets before November 26 to get Early Bird pricing at https://cnyplayhouse.org/tickets/ (Early Bird pricing not valid on phone or email orders)
Groups of more then 10 should inquire about special pricing at sales@cnyplayhouse.org
A different time is evoked in this marvelously theatrical and winning show, a live broadcast of a The Mutual Manhattan Variety Cavalcade from the Hotel Astor’s Algonquin Room on December 21, 1942. The spirit of that bygone era when the world was at war and pop music meant “Strike Up the Band” and
“Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” (both are in this show) is accurately captured as the harassed producer copes with a drunk lead singer, the delivery boy who wants a chance in front of the mike, the second banana who dreams of singing a ballad, and the trumpet playing sound effects man who chooses a fighter plane over Glenn Miller.
Cast and Production Team:
Pops Bailey: Phil Brady
Stanley: Dan Randall
Clifton A Feddington: Matthew Green
Zoot Doubleman: Abel Searor
Wally Fergusson: Rich Bocek
Lou Cohn: Keith Arlington
Johnny Cantone: Eric Feldstein
Ginger Brooks: Jackie Bleich
Connie Miller: Hali Greenhouse
BJ Gibson: Josh Harris
Neal Tilden: Christopher James
Ann Collier: Leila Dean
Geneva Lee Browne: Martikah Williams
Biff Baker: Nic MacLane
Ray Owens: Vern Keller
Director: Patricia Catchouny
Music Director: Abel Searor
We are opening our first weekend to critical review. Performances on December 1 and 2 at 8pm; December 3 at 2 pm. Please reserve critics passes by contacting our box office at rsvp@cnyplayhouse.org or 315-885-8960. Arrangements can also be made for other performances/rehearsals in some cases.
For more information about this show including ticket sales, please visit our website at www.cnyplayhouse.org, or call (315) 885-8960 to make reservations.
About the Central New York Playhouse
The Central New York Playhouse is a 501c3 organization and artistic home in Syracuse, providing a venue uniquely dedicated to local performers and theatrical entertainment in a friendly, open and creative atmosphere. Our 4500 square foot space is located at 3649 Erie Blvd E Suite # B201 Syracuse, NY 13214 in the second level of Shoppingtown Mall, near Mall Entrance 4. We produce a variety of entertainment including plays, musicals, cabarets, improvisational and stand-up comedy shows. We welcome your patronage and support.
We hope to see you at the show!
