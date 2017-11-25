‘1940’s Radio Hour’ opens Dec. 1 at CNY Playhouse

CNY Playhouse announces our December production, Dec. 1 through 16 . (Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm , Sundays at 2pm ). CNY Playhouse announces our December production, 1940’s Radio Hour . The show runs for 10 performances,. (Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at, Sundays at). November 26 to get Early Bird pricing at Tickets are: $28 Fridays & Saturdays, $25 Thursdays & Sundays. Buy tickets beforeto get Early Bird pricing at https://cnyplayhouse.org/tickets/ (Early Bird pricing not valid on phone or email orders) Groups of more then 10 should inquire about special pricing at sales@cnyplayhouse.org A different time is evoked in this marvelously theatrical and winning show, a live broadcast of a The Mutual Manhattan Variety Cavalcade from the Hotel Astor’s Algonquin Room on December 21, 1942. The spirit of that bygone era when the world was at war and pop music meant “Strike Up the Band” and

“Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” (both are in this show) is accurately captured as the harassed producer copes with a drunk lead singer, the delivery boy who wants a chance in front of the mike, the second banana who dreams of singing a ballad, and the trumpet playing sound effects man who chooses a fighter plane over Glenn Miller.

Cast and Production Team: Pops Bailey: Phil Brady

Stanley: Dan Randall

Clifton A Feddington: Matthew Green

Zoot Doubleman: Abel Searor

Wally Fergusson: Rich Bocek

Lou Cohn: Keith Arlington

Johnny Cantone: Eric Feldstein

Ginger Brooks: Jackie Bleich

Connie Miller: Hali Greenhouse

BJ Gibson: Josh Harris

Neal Tilden: Christopher James

Ann Collier: Leila Dean

Geneva Lee Browne: Martikah Williams

Biff Baker: Nic MacLane

Ray Owens: Vern Keller Director: Patricia Catchouny Music Director: Abel Searor

December 1 and 2 at 8pm ; December 3 at 2 pm. Please reserve critics passes by contacting our box office at We are opening our first weekend to critical review. Performances onatPlease reserve critics passes by contacting our box office at rsvp@cnyplayhouse.o rg or 315-885-8960 . Arrangements can also be made for other performances/rehearsals in some cases.

