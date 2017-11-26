Brindisi, Griffo award $250,000 for project to stabilize Chenango Road Bridge

Bridge Over the Sauquoit Creek Is Used By Hundreds Of Drivers Daily

Senator Joseph Griffo of Rome and Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi of Utica announced today they have secured $250,000 in State Multi-Modal funding to stabilize the Chenango Road Bridge over the Sauquoit Creek between Utica and New Hartford.

Funding will be used to repair erosion and minor damage to the bridge that occurred due to the extraordinary flooding on the Sauquoit Creek last July.

Assemblyman Brindisi said: “Hundreds of drivers use the Chenango Road Bridge every day between Utica and New Hartford. Following some minor damage to the structure due to the flooding, the State Department of Transportation recommended that repairs be made to stabilize the bridge and the surrounding area, and this funding will be used to do that.”

Senator Griffo said: “When it comes to our infrastructure, we must make sure that our bridges, roads, sewers and other infrastructure are in top shape. This funding will allow us to make needed repairs to the Chenango Road Bridge, which will be beneficial to residents and travelers who use the road.”

New Hartford Town Highway Superintendent Richard Sherman said: “The July 1st storm significantly washed away the stream embankment which is necessary for the stabilization of the bridge. This bridge provides for an important gateway from Village of New York Mills to Utica and New Hartford. Senator Griffo’s and Assemblyman Brindisi’s grant will ensure that the gateway will remain open and be stabilized for area residents.”

Sherman noted that several weeks ago, the bridge was temporarily closed following heavy rains that resulted in erosion near the structure.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

