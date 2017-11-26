Parkway Center celebrating holidays and 60th anniversary

On Sunday, Dec. 3, the Parkway Center will be celebrating the holidays along with their 60th anniversary. The celebration will be held at Twin Ponds Golf & Country Club from noon to 4 p.m.

There will be entertainment, baskets, giveaways, a buffet lunch and Santa Claus.

This event is open to the public, and we invite all to help us celebrate the holidays and our 60th anniversary. Tickets can be purchased by coming to the Parkway Center, calling (315) 223-3973 or at the door on the day of the event.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

