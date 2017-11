Canastota Community Band to perform Dec. 2 and 3

In celebration of the holiday season, the Canastota Community Band will perform in concert Saturday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m., at Noyes Manor, 600 W. Hinds Ave., Sherrill; and Sunday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m., at the Waterville Residential Care Center, 220 Tower St., Waterville.

The program will include Christmas favorites as well as popular selections.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest