Solid Waste Authority receives 2017 DEC Environmental Excellence Award

The Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority (Authority) was one of seven organizations to receive a 2017 Environmental Excellence Award from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. The 14th annual awards celebration was held at Union College’s Park Hall Tuesday, Nov. 14. Each organization was recognized for their state-of-the-art programs and commitment to environmental sustainability, social responsibility and economic viability.

The Authority was recognized for its Go Green School Recycling Program. As per the DEC, “The Authority’s Go Green Recycling Program is an example of a well-designed and creatively implemented education/outreach and engagement program, which involves all but two of the 30 public and private school systems in the two-county area. In addition, the Authority’s Recycling Educator [Jamie Tuttle] successfully engages students, teachers, custodians, parents and school faculty in recycling and composting programs.”

“DEC established the Environmental Excellence Awards in 2004 to recognize those who are working to improve and protect New York's environment and contribute to a healthier economy by advancing sustainable practices and forming creative partnerships. To date, DEC has recognized 80 award winners. They are an elite group of committed organizations leading by example and serving as models of excellence within their industry and community.”

Authority Director of Recycling, Emily Albright, stated, “The Authority is committed to environmental education and introducing lifelong recycling habits at an early age. We are honored to be receiving this award.”

For additional information regarding the program and its winners, visit DEC’s website dec.ny.gov. For more information regarding Authority programs and services, call (315) 733-1224 or visit ohswa.org.

