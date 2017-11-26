Joint investigation leads to arrest of Rome man

On Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, members of the New York State Police Community Narcotics Enforcement Team arrested 27-year-old Ryan M. Santos of Rome for attempted promoting prison contraband in the first degree (a class E felony).

Santos, who is a corrections officer at Midstate Correctional Facility in the town of Marcy, was arrested for attempting to bring narcotics into the facility.

The charges result from a joint investigation involving CNET and the NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Office of Special Investigations.

Santos was arraigned before Hon. C. Giruzzi at Oneida County Central Arraignment and released on his own recognizance. Santos is scheduled to appear before Marcy Town Court Nov. 28, 2017. The investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending at this time.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

