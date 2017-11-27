Holiday Treasures sale at Baltimore Woods raises money for camp scholarships

Baltimore Woods has a unique holiday event planned for Dec. 2 and 3 .This Seasons of Giving Holiday Fundraiser features the sale of an extensive private collection of unique holiday ornaments and decor. Baltimore Woods has a unique holiday event planned for.This Seasons of Giving Holiday Fundraiser features the sale of an extensive private collection of unique holiday ornaments and decor.

A local resident and long-time member of Baltimore Woods, Viji Patil, is passionate about children and nature and has designed this one-of-a-kind fundraiser with 100 percent of the proceeds going directly into our Camp Scholarship Fund to help families who could otherwise not afford to send their children to camp.

Families can browse the sale and choose decorations for their home while at the same time helping a child experience nature at Baltimore Woods summer day camp next season.

