Clinton Chamber to host networking breakfast

Clinton Chamber will hold a networking breakfast at Megamotion Physical Therapy from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6. Pass business cards and network with current and prospective members from the surrounding area.
Megamotion Physical Therapy is a new Clinton Chamber member. Located at 3507 Post St., Clinton (formerly Diane Wooldridge Physical Therapy Clinic), they offer outpatient physical therapy clinic. Come learn about all the different services they offer.
Complimentary appetizers and beverages provided by Megamotion Physical Therapy.
This event is open to all current and prospective members.
Leave a Reply