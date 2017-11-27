CHJC director named to national board

Children’s Home of Jefferson County Director of Systems Administration Michelle L. Monnat, MS, LMHC, has been elected to serve on the Family Focused Treatment Association Board of Directors.

A national organization, FFTA was established in 1988 and represents more than 450 member agencies throughout the United States and Canada. Each year, its member agencies serve more than 60,000 youth. The association’s mission is “to strengthen agencies that support families caring for vulnerable children,” while its vision is “to be the leader in promoting best practices in family-focused treatment services.”

The organization has grown to become the only national, non-profit association representing treatment foster care programs across North America. FFTA also offers a large array of child welfare and behavioral health services. Members work within a network of national and state child welfare advocacy organizations, researchers, mental health professionals, child welfare advisers, and policymakers. Their goal is to ensure vulnerable youth receive community-based supports and services to help them achieve long-term safety, stability, and wellbeing in permanent homes with life-long connections.

Monnat began her career at the Children’s Home in May 2008. She currently oversees all CHJC Residential Programs including residential treatment, therapeutic crisis respite and non-secure detention. She also oversees CHJC’s information technology and quality improvement/quality assurance departments and serves as an agency grant writer.

She received a bachelor of science degree in psychology and a master of science degree in mental health counseling from St. Lawrence University and is a certified health information technology implementation manager.

Monnat was honored in 2015 as a New York State Coalition for Children’s Mental Health Services “Employee of the Year” and was named a 2014 Northern New York Business Magazine “20 Under 40.” She is also a graduate of the Greater Watertown North Country Jefferson Leadership Institute.

